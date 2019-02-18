Get Your Own dotAfrica Domain For €3 Per Year: Ecocash Offer Available

This article contains referral links from which we may receive some financial benefit. As a principle, we only refer and recommend products and services that we would ourselves be happy to buy.

On 15 March 1985, the US Department of Defense introduced the .com domain to the world and ushered the revolution that is the web into existence. However, because of time and domain speculation, a lot of good .com domains are now no longer available. Even Google had to change its name from Googol in order to get a Google.com domain.

Cognisant of this and other problems the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the guys who make sure that the internet is working as smoothly as it should introduce several domain extensions (TLD). The .Africa extension is one of them.

It is a sponsored generic top-level-domain (gTLD) operated by the ZA Central Registry. .Africa is open to individuals, businesses and organizations around the world. .Africa domains are intended to showcase their brand and commitment to the African continent, establishing a home for Africa-specific products and services, expanding a brand's regional influence and acquiring online real-estate in a fast-growing and high-potential market.

If for some reason you are an African startup or business who wanted a .com domain but couldn’t get a good one then .africa is for you especially if you operate on the continent. .Africa is especially appropriate if you have a domain such as yourbusinessafrica.com. You can easily get yourbusiness.africa

.Africa first-year discount

Netim, as well as other domain registrars, are offering a first-year discount. Typically the .africa domain costs around $22 per year (that’s close to $88 bond). While that is not really expensive it is a bit pricey when compared to the .com domain. Currently, you can get the domain for around €3 ($15 Ecocash). This will allow you to get familiar with the domain and see whether it will bring any benefits to you or your business.

To register a .Africa domain:

Visit the Netim website Search for the domain name you want, include the .africa TLD e.g. yourbusiness.africa instead of searching for just yourbusiness Click add to cart and click on the cart You will be asked to log in or create an account Make payment and complete the order (you can pay using PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, or Western Union)

Your domain will be immediately created but it will take a while for it to propagate (i.e. for the nameservers to know it exists. You can choose to continue to use Netim’s servers or configure your own. By default, Netim offers free privacy which means that people will not see your personal details when they do a whois of your domain.



