MTN To Use Liquid Telecom’s Network For 4G Roaming

Liquid Telecom South Africa, has secured its first customer MTN, to offer 4G roaming to millions of South Africans.

Reshaad Sha, CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa, gave more insight on how this partnership will work:

With MTN as a customer we have an opportunity to utilise our existing spectrum assets, so more people than ever will have access to fast and reliable mobile internet – and across Liquid Telecom's network nationwide for the first time. This builds on our vision to give everyone the right to be connected by bringing high-speed broadband connectivity to all. The benefits are massive, particularly for organisations keen to fully embrace 'digital transformation' to improve productivity, customer service and performance.

MTN’s CEO, Godfrey Motsa was particularly fond of the infrastructure sharing which will no doubt save MTN some serious bucks if they had undertaken on such a project without a partner:

This sort of infrastructure sharing deal is good for the industry, as it reduces the need for excessively high capital investment and it is also good for customers, that immediately benefit from even greater access to fast and reliable mobile data

This is one more step towards Liquid Telecom ‘Building Africa’s Digital Future” following December’s announcement to offer wholesale 4G roaming services in South Africa.

The Internet Access Provider is not only focusing on this 4G roaming project as they are looking into investing $400 million into a data centre and network infrastructure project in Egypt.

