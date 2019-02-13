So Nashua Zimbabwe reached out to us and informed us that they had a bunch of computers they were considering donating. The only problem is, they are not entirely sure who these computers should go to and they wondered if we (including you guys) had any ideas regarding who they should donate the machines to.
What can you do?
So it’s pretty simple just get in the comments section and suggest who you believe should get the computers and Nashua will be keeping up with the comments section and they’ll get to pick from there. Adding A reason why you think the charity you nominate should get the computers might also help Nashua with the context they need when selecting who ultimately gets the computers.
Thanks in advance!
37 thoughts on “Nashua Zimbabwe Donating Computers, But They Need Your Help”
DONATE THE COMPUTERS TO ST GILES PRIMARY SCHOOL, HARARE
I need a PC myself, Core i5 5th Generation, i use a lot of Softwares that requires good laptop.
Graphics Designers with good portfolios
Ukaona chinhu chave kuitwa given away for free ku Zim chinenge chasakara! How they not be sure who to give the computers to? I stray.
donate computers to Mpandawana High School, Gutu, Masvingo
St Ignatius College. A school with a proud tradition of producing great scholars. They have an obsolete bunch of computers for their ICT and Library cafes. That have slowed down but due to the high cost of buying new one are hamstrung and servicing exsisting one constantly.
Nahua has done a good job guys. I suggest that these computers should be given to
a) primary and secondary schools in rural Zimbabwe
b) charity organisations and their affiliated schools
c) disabled persons who can utilise them for business, eg graphics, software installations, phone repairs and flashing
d) startup churches
What are the computer specifications?
Zvomukonde High School
Donate to the University of Zimbabwe Geology Department
Kweneng Primary school, just afte Plumtree town
PRINCE MADAKUCHEKWA – an under privileged brilliant young man who seeks to further his studies and needs a computer that can support Auto-cad as it is the main software for his studies. Also because his widowed mother cannot afford to buy him one from her meager earnings as a hairdresser, she is struggling as it is to pay his fees.
Nashua you are indeed doing good social corporate responsibility and giving back to communities through donating Information Technology equipment that will surely benefit a lot of the people such as the ones outlined by Mlambo above
After this exercise you are free to contact me so that i can write an article of the computers you would have donated.
I suggest they donate to rural primary schools for example St Bede’s Primary in Rusape
Dear Nashua…
Could you please consider Shungu High School, based here in the midlands town of Kwekwe.
The High School is located about 25 KM from the CBD town of Kwekwe along
The school is in serious need of machines.An average class have 40/50 students. There are 9 machines working in their lab. So on average there will be 10 students per machine during a computers lesson.
But despite all this the schools pass rate have been very high, impressive and consistent both for A level and O level. Their pass rate is always above 85% year in year out.
We do offer technical support to Shungu high and we have just commissioned a VSAT link for internet access for the students at least to access online material.
Please consider them, Shungu High for the donation.
I am reachable on 0772 101 138
Juru Primary School…its a satellite school which is still struggling to put up structures. The school however needs to be well set for the new curriculum. Such a donation would go a long way in the development of the pupils.
GirlCode has been conducting programming classes for girls aged 6-18 in peri-urban Harare. This happens every fortnight Saturday on personal laptops that volunteers bring with them because the centers for disadvantaged children we work with have only one laptop each for administration purposes which are completely obsolete. It would help a lot in sustaining the skill in the young girls if they had a few computers to practice on during the week.
For more information kindly contact me on 0773411977
I support GirlCode as well
GirlCode was my first thought as well. Or any tech/creative hub. The computers have a higher chance of creating jobs with under privileged girls who already have exposure.
I think nashua should actually partner with a school or business with space and construct a purpose built computer lab geared at educating children from ECDs. This facility could then be used to hold lessons for infants from a number of different institutions. At night the same institution could be opened up to teach computer literacy to adults free of charge.
You can donate to Fin Vision a rural project to empower rural dwellers with financial literacy.It is a grass-root project that seeks to improve and provide financial literacy training, campaign and information to communities, for self-sufficiency sustainable growth and development. This gives people the tools to address everyday financial decisions in a more informed manner and have the best possibilities to reach and maintain their personal and financial goals, and financial freedom, and security, while advancing their personal well being.
For more information,contact 0772851550
Zimbopy donate there..they are teaching girls how to code and these would help
May you also consider Manhinga Village in Rusape which is an ophanage and children’s village. The village would get exposure to information and computer use.
I nomimate Mambure Trust,run by Hellen Venganayi.Their mission includes spreading IT literacy among the rural primary school children,any donation of computers will surely help some little ones in rural areas ,some who have never seen or used a computer.
Chiedza child care center in stratchan street near waterfalls avenue. They share around ten computers yet that place helps over 300 children. You can go look it up yourself they NEED more.
Dembedza School in Zaka District will definitely benefits as they have no computers at all. I am personally trying to get them one but it will not be enough. The teachers are so hardworking they have improved the Grade 7 pass rate from 33% to 78% in 2017 which was the second highest in the district. Computers will help greatly in the endeavour to achieve a 100% pass rate. My contact cell is 0785001460 for any further information.
Donate Computers to Gamwa Primary and Secondary. The Schools are in rural areas in Shurugwi Small Scale farms. The students are greatly disadvantaged. The schools being in Farms, need preferential treatment. The Schools are attended by students from small scale farms namely Gamwa and Tokwe and reserve mhangami.
EatOut Movement
An organisation that helps homeless people in Zimbabwe
Hello Nashua, I personally appreciate your gesture and will be happy if you consider Mazankwe Secondary School. It is located in Ruby Farm in Vingu Rural District under Midlands Province. This school Carter’s for children from the surrounding resettlement homes and they would really use the computer as this is one of the remotest parts of the country I know.
Thank you in advance.
Any school in Matebeleland .These guys are really need help and equal chance
In need of pc for son to persue undergraduate studies. Too dear for me. Pse help
You can donate one computer to Mbuluki Ncube a young man who just got 16 points in a-level science subjects. He will use it in forex trading and generate for himself tertiary fees than he will soon need
I recommend Rozaria Centre, a community multi purpose empowerment space for young people in rural Murewa. It has a training centre for young people, a library and ICT lab, a counselling #Nhanga for girls as well as short term emergency #ndendere or shelter for survivors of violence. This one stop shop is seeking to reach young people with skills, create access to technology and bridge the digital divide especially for rural young women and girls. We welcome Nashua to visit with us and appreciate the space, the environment and the impact which their gift will have on our community. You can get more information on the FB page https://www.facebook.com/pg/rozariamemorialtrust/posts/?ref=page_internal
I believe some of the computers should be given to computer programmers in need. I for one am an innovative programmer who has been developing academic software for some time now. Quality of my prducts has been relatively poor due to lag of a good prrfoming computer
Thank you Nashua. Please donate to North Park Primary School, Mt Pleasant.
Biology department ant Chinhoyi university of technology. We are in need.