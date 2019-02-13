Nashua Zimbabwe Donating Computers, But They Need Your Help

So Nashua Zimbabwe reached out to us and informed us that they had a bunch of computers they were considering donating. The only problem is, they are not entirely sure who these computers should go to and they wondered if we (including you guys) had any ideas regarding who they should donate the machines to.

What can you do?

So it’s pretty simple just get in the comments section and suggest who you believe should get the computers and Nashua will be keeping up with the comments section and they’ll get to pick from there. Adding A reason why you think the charity you nominate should get the computers might also help Nashua with the context they need when selecting who ultimately gets the computers.

Thanks in advance!