Nike’s Self-Lacing Shoe Is Failing To Self-Lace For Android Users

Image Credit: Kopitiam Bot

advertisement

After a high-profile build up, the all-new Nike Adapt BB self-lacing basketball sneaker has finally hit the market. However, Android users of the self-lacing smart sneaker are experiencing technical difficulties given a bad Android update a short time after the shoe released.

The new Android patch has been largely problematic for many users who claim that either their left or right shoe no longer function through the Nike Android App. The users were unable to tighten the $350 self-lacing sneaker, therefore, defeating its primary purpose as they are unable to properly use its central feature.

advertisement

However, not every pair of Nike Adapt BB’s owned by Android users are problematic. And some who initially encountered the problem only had to do a hard reset to get the shoe to start working properly. Others haven’t been so lucky. A few Android users are saying that they have even failed to use the hard-reset buttons (which can be used instead of the app), which are on the lateral side of the shoe, to enable self-lacing. It’s clear in those instances that the Android update may have totally shut some of the shoes down.

What about iOS users?

When Nike unveiled the shoe back in November all of its demonstrates saw it working with an iOS app. I’m glad to say that iOS users’ experience has largely been incident-free.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge