Picture: ‘Resurrecting Guy’ Who Went Viral Becomes The Face Of A Doctored RTGS Dollar

The introduction of RTGS dollars has coincided with some viral video of a guy who was resurrected from death by a certain South African Pastor. Someone was then prompted to poke fun at the government by coming up with a doctored (photoshopped) picture that shows what the RTGS dollar would have looked like, had the government decided to issue $1 paper notes of it (the RTGS Dollar). The photoshopped RTGS dollar has an image of the guy who was supposedly resurrected from death as the face of the $1 RTGS Dollar. Here is the photoshopped RTGS Dollar:

RTGS Dollars Zimbabwe RTGS Dollars are a Zimbabwean currency introduced on 20 February 2019 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. At introduction, the currency consisted of existing RTGS balances in bank accounts, Bond Notes cash and Bond Coins. The introduction of the RTGS Dollars was announced by... Read More About RTGS Dollars

