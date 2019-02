So we published some text of the monetary policy statement but it wasn’t in full and the PDF we got was also not in full. There seems to be a very suspicious blackout of the media to this statement. Below are images of the hard copy statement for those who care to read.

Remember, what the governor presented is not the full policy, we are still to get our hands on the full policy but at least for now you have the whole text presented:

