Press Release: Zimbabwean Company Launches An ISP In South Africa

To capitalize on today’s hastily advancing Information and Communication Technologies landscape and more meticulously align with the Company’s priorities for future development including crafting high-quality content, technological innovation and global expansion. Hansole International a division of Hansole Investments Zimbabwe today announces its expansion into South Africa. Hansole International is now an Internet Service Provider (ISP) in South Africa Accredited by the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) board.

The CEO and founder of Hansole International, Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi takes this move as the introduction to the expansion into the rest of Africa. South Africa has one of the prevalent information and communications technology (ICT) markets in Africa by worth with the South African Government and the financial sector being the leading player when it comes to IT expenditure. The ICT sector has potential to create 400 000 jobs as it is one of the fastest growing sectors in South Africa. While all the other sectors of South Africa’s economy experience a period of extreme difficulties, the ICT sector has stood its ground and continues to present tremendous opportunities for the country’s economic growth. South Africa has strong ICT infrastructure that is critical for economic and entrepreneurship transformation. With digitalisation now taking the leading role this makes it the engine for South Africa’s future development, underpinned by a strong ICT policy framework, including a firm commitment to investment from government and the private sector. Without doubt, ICT is a critical foundation upon which the South African economic recovery will occur. Hansole saw an opportunity to break through and provide competitive high-quality products which accommodate both new technology and internet services. Hansole International has the right products, a team of experts in place and the flexibility to provide excellent customer service.

Hansole is an Information Technology (IT) company registered with South Africa Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA).As an ISP Hansole is a company that provides individuals and other companies access to the Internet and other related services such as Web site building and virtual hosting. For any organisation that needs a web presence we provide domain registration, web and email hosting, Bulk SMS, Email Marketing, Mobile applications, Web applications and Database Building Applications. The Directors of Hansole believe that the African market is ready to embrace first world technology. Hansole uses technology that takes away the excessive use of paper by creating a paperless marketing and communication solution.

Nobody could have predicted the growth in the use of Internet and mobile phones over the past twenty years. And yet it is a convenient and simple method of communicating to the extent that it now has its own language! The growth in the number of smartphones has also meant that most people have access to a smartphone, with our products and service it means that we can now reach your target market that no other communications medium can match.

Further information visit our website www.hansole.co.za