Say Hello To Avion. A New Smartphone Brand That Looks Very Serious

You heard that right. These guys mean Business and their taking a direct jab at GTeL with their smartphones. Currently they have a lineup of 6 smartphones ranging from budget to premium. Let’s check them out shall we.
Avion M1 Lite
This one is their cheapest offering rolling in with very humble specs.
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB Internal Storage
- Dual Sim
- 1200 mAh battery
- 2MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- US$49
Avion M1 Pro
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB Internal Storage
- Dual Sim
- 2500 mAh battery
- 8MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- US$79
Avion M2
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB Internal Storage
- Dual Sim
- 2300 mAh battery
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- US$99 (Feb Promo) US$110 (Standard Price)
Avion A10
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- Dual Sim
- 3000 mAh battery
- 13 + 0.3MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint scanner
- FaceID
- 4K Video Recording
- US$210(Feb Promo)
Avion A10 Pro
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- Dual Sim
- 3300 mAh battery
- 13 + 0.3MP dual rear cameras
- 8 + 0.3MP dual front cameras
- Fingerprint scanner
- FaceID
- 4K Video Recording
- US$279
These phones are also sold on lay-by of a maximum of 4 months with a 25% initial deposit required for the general public. Civil servants get quite the special treatment of up to 12 months to pay. Looks like civil servants now have 50% more variety when purchasing local smartphone brands on credit. They also sell in USD or at the equivalent market rate for local currency.
First Impression DID Impress
First impressions from just handling the devices on display in their store were super surprising. The Avion A10 Pro has similar design ques and materials as the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and so is the weight and feel of the device. It is your typical premium metal and glass sandwich and sports what looked like a 6 inch display with amazing colors. The panel almost looks like an AMOLED panel with rich color and deep blacks.
Thoughts
Whenever a smartphone manufacturer decides to enter a market they try as best as they can to solve a problem in their target market. In this nation the key features customers look for in a phone is a very affordable price, good battery life and lavish storage. That looks like the strategy for Avion right now. Their Flagship offering is almost half the price of their main rival’s flagship and with no sign of a notch too.
Their choice of materials competes with mainstream brands like Huawei and Samsung and the specs (on paper) seem very very promising. GTeL, Tecno and Infinix do not shoot videos in 4K yet so Avion might be quite the contender. We will do the best we can to get some samples for review and really get to see how the Avion smartphones perform in the real world.
The biggest blemish on GTeL right now is poor after sales service on software updates as well as repairs. If Avion starts off with solid support then they could potentially grab the love of Zimbabweans. Good start Avion. A bit of real competition is what the domestic smartphone market needed right now. You can pay them a visit at Karigamombe building in Harare, Ground Floor
7 thoughts on “Say Hello To Avion. A New Smartphone Brand That Looks Very Serious”
WHERE ARE YOU STATIONED HERE IN HARARE?
You can find their store at Karigamombe Building in Harare
Method of payment or only usd
Yes. Only USD
Avion accepts all payment forms at the current market rate. They also sell on credit to civil servants and government pensioners
I think you should clearly mark sponsored articles. These are white label phones that you are peddling. There is no new manufacturer entering the market, just branded models of mass ordered phones.
Very expensive….with 1gb and less ram…cheaper buy a Samsung….got Xiaomi redmi note4 for 170usd….4gb 64gbrom…
For 140usd you can get a 2gb min ram phone