Say Hello To Avion. A New Smartphone Brand That Looks Very Serious

You heard that right. These guys mean Business and their taking a direct jab at GTeL with their smartphones. Currently they have a lineup of 6 smartphones ranging from budget to premium. Let’s check them out shall we.

Avion M1 Lite

This one is their cheapest offering rolling in with very humble specs.

512MB RAM

4GB Internal Storage

Dual Sim

1200 mAh battery

2MP rear camera

2MP front camera

US$49

Avion M1 Pro

1GB RAM

8GB Internal Storage

Dual Sim

2500 mAh battery

8MP rear camera

8MP front camera

US$79

Avion M2

1GB RAM

8GB Internal Storage

Dual Sim

2300 mAh battery

8MP rear camera

5MP front camera

US$99 (Feb Promo) US$110 (Standard Price)

Avion A10

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

Dual Sim

3000 mAh battery

13 + 0.3MP dual rear cameras

5MP front camera

Fingerprint scanner

FaceID

4K Video Recording

US$210(Feb Promo)

Avion A10 Pro

4GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

Dual Sim

3300 mAh battery

13 + 0.3MP dual rear cameras

8 + 0.3MP dual front cameras

Fingerprint scanner

FaceID

4K Video Recording

US$279

These phones are also sold on lay-by of a maximum of 4 months with a 25% initial deposit required for the general public. Civil servants get quite the special treatment of up to 12 months to pay. Looks like civil servants now have 50% more variety when purchasing local smartphone brands on credit. They also sell in USD or at the equivalent market rate for local currency.

First Impression DID Impress

First impressions from just handling the devices on display in their store were super surprising. The Avion A10 Pro has similar design ques and materials as the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and so is the weight and feel of the device. It is your typical premium metal and glass sandwich and sports what looked like a 6 inch display with amazing colors. The panel almost looks like an AMOLED panel with rich color and deep blacks.

Thoughts

Whenever a smartphone manufacturer decides to enter a market they try as best as they can to solve a problem in their target market. In this nation the key features customers look for in a phone is a very affordable price, good battery life and lavish storage. That looks like the strategy for Avion right now. Their Flagship offering is almost half the price of their main rival’s flagship and with no sign of a notch too.

Their choice of materials competes with mainstream brands like Huawei and Samsung and the specs (on paper) seem very very promising. GTeL, Tecno and Infinix do not shoot videos in 4K yet so Avion might be quite the contender. We will do the best we can to get some samples for review and really get to see how the Avion smartphones perform in the real world.

The biggest blemish on GTeL right now is poor after sales service on software updates as well as repairs. If Avion starts off with solid support then they could potentially grab the love of Zimbabweans. Good start Avion. A bit of real competition is what the domestic smartphone market needed right now. You can pay them a visit at Karigamombe building in Harare, Ground Floor