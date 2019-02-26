[Survey]: Impact Of Social Media On The Customer Trust And Intention To Purchase Using E-businesses

Theo Magaya is a student working on his dissertation MSc Strategic Marketing at the University of Bradford and his research is focusing on The impact of social media on the customer trust and intention to purchase using e-businesses in the Zimbabwean context.

The aim of the research is to explore the impact that social media has towards customer trust and intentions to purchase using e-business in Zimbabwe and Theo has made a Google form in order to gather some insight.

The survey you’ll have to fill out will require that you’re at least 18 years or older. All information is solely collected for the purpose of this dissertation and will be treated in an anonymous and confidential manner the questionnaire should take about 8 minutes to complete and is composed of structured, multiple choice questions.

Your assistance in completing the survey will help in future developments in the related field for both institutions and academics to provide the required strategies and recommendations to provide a better service to customers.

