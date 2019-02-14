Techzim Generation Z Career Guidance Masterclass: Our Guest For Tonight, Tinashe Chisewe

Another Thursday, Another Gen Z Career Guidance Masterclass. We’ve had a number of reputable guests share career advice and today will be no different.

The host for the masterclass will be Tinashe Chisewe, who happens to be the Flight and Ground Operations Manager at Wilderness Air Zimbabwe. Wilderness Air Zimbabwe’s operational base is situated in Victoria Falls. Most of the operations take place in the zone bounded by Harare, Ruckomechi in the lower Zambezi, Victoria Falls and Hwange National Park. Within these areas, Wilderness Air primarily services lodges owned and operated by Wilderness Safaris Zimbabwe.

Mr Chisewe has been with WIlderness Air Zimbabwe since 2014 and here are some of the qualifications and achievements he holds;

Trained at Westline Aviation Bloemfontein between 2009 and 2011

Line Pilot at WIlderness Air Zimbabwe since 2014

Flight and Ground Operations Manager Wilderness Air Zimbabwe since 2016

Tinashe also has skills in Management and Financial Analysis

