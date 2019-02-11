Zimbabwe To Continue Using The Multicurrency System, Says RBZ Whilst Dismissing Tendai Biti’s Claim

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has put to rest Tendai Biti’s claim that the government is going to introduce a new currency this week. The former Finance Minister’s claim gained the ire of many people who were accusing the government of trying to make the situation worse for them by demonetizing their bond notes and RTGS balances. In its Twitter post the, Central Bank said:

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe would like to urge members of the public to dismiss, with utmost contempt, claims being circulated on social media regarding the introduction of a new Zimbabwe currency. The country shall continue to use the multi-currency system. Members of the public should not be misled by such counterproductive fake news. advertisement

