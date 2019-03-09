9 Apps O’level Exam Candidates Should Have In Their Phone

Sitting in the library is not the only time for a student to study. With the advent of smartphones and tablets, it’s now possible to even study wherever you are. Whilst you can preload Zimsec reading material (pdf document for instance) in your gadget, using an app offers a better experience.

advertisement

With that in mind, I have compiled a list of apps that high school students, who are going to sit for Zimsec exams, can use to study or revise on-the-go. The below apps are pretty much the same in how they are ‘structured’, so to speak- in every app, relevant topics (accompanied by insightful notes) are listed down and you can be sure whether you have grasped whatever you were reading by taking the apps’ mock exams. Truth be told, the apps are quite handy. Here are the apps:

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.