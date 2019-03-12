After Getting Banned For Using Fake WhatsApp Apps, Here’s How To Switch To The Official WhatsApp App Without Losing Your Chats

Although you might think WhatsApp is being cruel to (threaten to) temporarily ban you from WhatsApp if you are using the likes on GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Gold, WhatsApp Plus etc. (these type of apps are called modded apps), but by allowing you to move/transfer your chat from a modded app to the official app should somewhat redeem its good reputation.

Indeed, you are able to easily transfer your chats from a modded app to the original WhatsApp app. WhatsApp has published steps you can take to move your GB WhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus chats. This is only possible after your temporary ban expires. Here how to do it according to them:

How to switch to the official WhatsApp app

You might need to backup your chat history before moving to the official WhatsApp app. The name of the unsupported app you’re using determines whether you need to transfer your chat history. Locate the name of the app by tapping More Options > Settings > Help > App info. Follow the steps below based on the name of the app: WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp. advertisement If you’re using an app other than WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, we recommend saving your chat history before downloading the official WhatsApp app.

GB WhatsApp

Before reading this process, here is WhatsApp’s disclaimer: “We recommend following the steps below to save and transfer your chat history. Failure to follow these steps could result in lost chat history. Please note that we can’t guarantee this will be a successful chat history transfer because WhatsApp doesn’t support unofficial apps”.

Wait for your temporary ban to end. The timer will show you the length of the ban (as shown below).

In GB WhatsApp, tap More options > Chats > Back up chats.

Go to Phone Settings > tap Storage > Files.

Find the folder GB WhatsApp and tap and hold to select it.

In the upper right corner tap More > Rename and rename the folder to “WhatsApp”.

Navigate to the Play Store and download the official WhatsApp app. If you can’t access the Play Store, download the app here.

In WhatsApp, verify your phone number. Learn how to verify in this article.

On the Backup found screen, tap Restore > Next.

WhatsApp should load with your existing chats.

WhatsApp Plus

As WhatsApp puts it “if your chat history was previously saved, it should automatically transfer to the official WhatsApp app. Learn how to save your chat history in our Help Center”.

Navigate to the Play Store and download the WhatsApp app. If you can’t access the Play Store, download the app here.

Verify your phone number. Learn how to verify in this article.

