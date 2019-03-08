CBZ Youth Entrepreneurs Programme (YEP) Finals In Pictures

CBZ held their third annual YEP finals last night and a total of 10 participants from all over Zimbabwe won various prizes. 5 of the awards went to established entrepreneurs while the other 5 went to upcoming entrepreneurs. These are a couple of shots of the event.

CBZ Holdings (formerly Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe, and Jewel Bank) is one of the country's biggest and vibrant financial institutions which has stood the taste of time. The bank was established in 1980.

