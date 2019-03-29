Dial A Delivery To Start Delivering Your Food Using Horses

If you’re an avid user of the Dial a Delivery app you’re going to be in for a surprise soon, as you will be able to get your food delivered to you via horse.

The recently announced Send a Stallion service will be coming to users sometime in April and DaD’s twitter announcement was pretty interesting:

Are you #CrazyBoutFood? Our new service ‘Send A Stallion’ will be coming through the DAD App soon, get your favourite take-out meals delivered to your doorstep BY HORSE! 🏠🏇



Download the DAD App and enjoy fuel-saving horse-pitality this April!



#RealHorsePitality pic.twitter.com/PpbuVu1ddO — Dial a Delivery Zimbabwe (@DialADeliveryZW) March 28, 2019

The delivery team that will be working on this fuel-saving service is still undergoing training and they’ve been at it for the better part of the year as explained in the video tweeted out by Dial a delivery:

We checked in on the Send-A-Stallion team and had a chat with their head trainer, Mr Hay Bailey. We caught a glimpse of the riders in action and can’t wait for the _mane_ launch when you will be getting your delicious favourites delivered right to you, by horse! #SendAStallion pic.twitter.com/1kYB4tSgVZ — Dial a Delivery Zimbabwe (@DialADeliveryZW) March 29, 2019

It’s an interesting concept and I wonder whether this will be quicker than delivering the food using their bikes. I’m leaning towards no but maybe the horses can navigate traffic quicker. Anyway the campaign seems targeted at ticking a different box…

Viral marketing…

This campaign by DaD is the definition of viral marketing and no doubt the selfies and pictures that are going to come from this will do a lot for DaD’s brand recognition.

