If you’re an avid user of the Dial a Delivery app you’re going to be in for a surprise soon, as you will be able to get your food delivered to you via horse.
The recently announced Send a Stallion service will be coming to users sometime in April and DaD’s twitter announcement was pretty interesting:
The delivery team that will be working on this fuel-saving service is still undergoing training and they’ve been at it for the better part of the year as explained in the video tweeted out by Dial a delivery:
It’s an interesting concept and I wonder whether this will be quicker than delivering the food using their bikes. I’m leaning towards no but maybe the horses can navigate traffic quicker. Anyway the campaign seems targeted at ticking a different box…
Viral marketing…
This campaign by DaD is the definition of viral marketing and no doubt the selfies and pictures that are going to come from this will do a lot for DaD’s brand recognition.
2 thoughts on “Dial A Delivery To Start Delivering Your Food Using Horses”
Selfies can spook up the horse my guy!
My biggest concern is how the horses will handle the Hwindi element on our roads
3 days early