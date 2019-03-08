Download Mthuli Ncube’s Report On Progress So Far

You have to hand it to the guy, Mthuli Ncube seems to be genuinely interested in keeping open channels of communication. He may have made the mistake of hiring Acie Lumumba as his spokesperson for a full 24 hours (maybe less) but his efforts to communicate are commendable.

Besides being busy with his very difficult job, he takes time to prepare reports, write newspaper columns, give interviews etc. This is a commendable disposition.

Here is his recent report on the state of the economy and the progress so far on his Transitional Stabilisation Programme:

Mthuli Ncube’s report on progress so far

