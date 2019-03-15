DStv Response To Fake Letter About Shutting Down South African DStv Accounts In Zimbabwe

DStv has now officially dismissed a letter that is circulating on social media about shutting down DStv South African accounts being used in Zimbabwe. Here is the letter:
There you go. MultiChoice will not shutdown these accounts because of the huge revenue they are getting from it