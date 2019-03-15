advertisement

DStv Response To Fake Letter About Shutting Down South African DStv Accounts In Zimbabwe

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

DStv has now officially dismissed a letter that is circulating on social media about shutting down DStv South African accounts being used in Zimbabwe. Here is the letter:

DStv is a Pay TV service owned by South African company, Multichoice. DStv provides a broad spectrum of entertainment, news and information channels subscribed to via bouquets. Bouquets have a pre selected number of channels. In Zimbabwe, the DStv service is provided by Multichoice Zimbabwe,... Read More About DStv

One thought on “DStv Response To Fake Letter About Shutting Down South African DStv Accounts In Zimbabwe

