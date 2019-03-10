EcoCash Is Down Again, It’s Worse This Time

It now sounds like a broken record. (By the way for our generation Z readers: a broken vinyl record would repeat the same part of the song over and over. This is what we used to have before cassettes, CDs, memory sticks, memory cards or spotify). So yes, it’s now a broken record that EcoCash is down.

advertisement

This time it’s worse because sometimes your transaction can go through for example to pay a merchant. However, the merchant may not get a notification that you have actually paid or worse be told that your payment did not go through.

Be careful with transactions till this is resolved. You may find yourself in a dispute with merchants on whether you paid or not and it will take quite the effort to get some of these issues resolved.

advertisement

Typical broken record: we will update you when the problem is resolved.