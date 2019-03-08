Econet and EcoCash Services Currently Not Available, Undergoing Some Unscheduled Service

Some Econet platforms cannot be accessed right now. They are saying that they are doing some maintenance work. EcoCash is not accessible completely whether via the mobile app or USSD. A similar reason is being given for the USSD platform whilst the data app is just timing out and then claiming that whoever is trying to access is not connected to the internet.

Econet are usually very good at communicating such anticipated down times well in advance. This time they just pulled the plug. This could mean there is an emergency of sorts and they could not wait.

There has been a number of problems on the Econet platform lately. Maybe this is their attempt to clean house once and for all. A bit inconvenient on a Friday night though.

