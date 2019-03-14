Econet Launches Omni Contact Which Does Sales & Customer Support For Any Company That Wants

Omni Contact is Econet’s new Business Process Outsourcing company aiming to handle businesses call centre solutions along with other business needs. The gist of their pitch is that by taking these services off the hands of your business, your business will be able to focus on its core activities.
So what will Omni Contact take care of for you?
Otis Makahamidze Omni Contact’s Chief Customer Experience Officer gave a presentation on the newest service and it will do more than just managing your calls. The other services you can get from them include:
- AI Chatbots for Social Media & Websites
- Customer Loyalty & Retention Management
- Customer Lifecycle Management
- Customer Intelligence & Predictive Analytics
- Market Research & Intelligence Surveys
- Social Media Management & Social Listening
- Sales & Customer Acquisition
- Debt Collection Services
- Customer Experience Consultancy
- Technical & Helpdesk
- Inbound Customer Engagement
One of the biggest questions businesses may have regarding this new service is pretty simple. Why would I ask an Econet-owned business to handle my calls when getting through to the Econet call centre is nigh-on impossible. Well, I asked that question to the Business Development Officer Farisai Murombedzi and she explained clearly why the call centre experience for your business will be easier to manage than that of Econet. Econet has over 7 million subscribers and that makes it quite difficult to attend to them but your business won’t have to support those kinds of numbers.
Startups are welcome too
In terms of pricing, Omni Contact wasn’t committal at giving rates and instead said they first assess what your business needs and then quote. They did, however, say they would make sure your business is saving costs, which is something you would expect them to announce. They did, however, say they had the capacity to assist startups, which sounds a bit far-fetched once you start thinking of how many startups are struggling with funding. Of course, that claim could be accurate but with pricing being on a consultative basis it’s hard to know for a fact who can and can’t afford.
Two week FREE trial period
Because Omni Contact believes this offering will be valuable to every business they announced that they will offer businesses a two-week trial period at no cost and then you can decide whether or not you’re committing which is a pretty confident approach to business. If you’re interested in the trial you can get in touch with Omni Contact via email; omnicontact@econet.co.zw
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Fn4Nj1BpeiBAo0m4UgVRsv
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “Econet Launches Omni Contact Which Does Sales & Customer Support For Any Company That Wants”
The number of subscribers supported shouldn’t be an excuse for poor customer care reachability. Either you need to expand your customer care proportionally, or fix the the problems that cause people to always need to call customer care. It’s also a hint that if Omni gets over-subscribed by companies, service will decline based on the same numbers argument.