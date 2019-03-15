Econet’s Yo Mix App Is Probably Going To Go Down Later Today

Econet network challenges have become a constant that subscribers have been forced to slowly but surely become accustomed to. One moment its EcoCash not working because of a technical challenge. The next moment the mobile network isn’t working and subscribers can’t call, text or even check their balances. Elevate has had its fair share of problems too and these service downtimes are fast becoming a norm and according to a source close to the matter, Elevate users can expect some disruption later on today as the technical team has been receiving messages alerting them to this.

The source in this particular incident shared that team members were receiving the message below:

Dear Team, advertisement Please take note that the Econet YoMix App is going to be temporarily suspended today. We will therefore be sending out the attached SMS to customers who have been using YoMix since launch communicating the development. Please ensure your teams are prepared to answer any queries concerning the suspension using the below standard response: Dear Elevator, please note that the YoMix App is temporarily offline for an upgrade. We will advise you once service is restored. In the meantime, kindly can purchase airtime, data and other bundles via USSD by dialling *143#, or through the EcoCash App. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your continued support. Kind Regards

Judging from this message, the suspension will be temporary and hopefully, the bundles that have already been purchased will continue working. The last time Elevate was suspended some users could no longer access the bundles they had purchased prior to the disruption but I wasn’t one of them and my bundles worked fine during the time the application was down.

At the time of writing the application is still working on my phone and we will keep checking to see when it does come back online.

