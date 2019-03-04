EcoSure Revised The Pricing Of Premiums A Week Ago. Here Are The New Prices.

In 2014, EcoSure was launched replacing the disaster that was EcoLife and ever since it’s launch, EcoSure prices have not changed. Unfortunately owing to the changes in the economy EcoSure recently revised pricing of their service. This is something we only came across after we scoured EcoSure’s pages following the recent fiasco that saw the insurance brand register users without their consent over this past weekend.

The new prices have been in effect since the 1st of March and you may have noticed a difference in the amount autodetected from your EcoCash if you’re registered on EcoSure. Here are the new pricing and payout structures for EcoSure:

EcoSure Package Old Pricing New Pricing Old Payout New Payout EcoSure Lite $0.50 $1.00 $500 $1000 EcoSure Basic $1.00 $2.00 $1000 $2000 EcoSure Standard $2.00 $4.00 $2000 $4000 EcoSure Premium $5.00 $7.50 $5000 $7500

Basically, the 0.50c premium has been cut off and considering how prices have gone up it’s hard to fathom how far $500 can go towards footing a funeral.

Our cover benefits and premiums have been reviewed with effect from the 1st of March 2019. EcoSure Lite $1 with a payout of $1,000, EcoSure Basic $2 with a payout of $2,000, EcoSure Standard $4 with a payout of $4,000 and EcoSure Premium $7.50 with a payout of $7,500. pic.twitter.com/OuOqk0gYio — EcoSure (@EcoSureZW) February 16, 2019

