Elevate Hosts Competitive FIFA 19 eSports Tournament With $3500 Prize Money Up For Grabs

Competitive gaming hasn’t really hit the mainstream in our country and the competitive tournaments that have taken place thus far aren’t as lucrative as the competitions in the rest of the world.

advertisement

Elevate seems to be taking some significant steps towards changing that and their recent FIFA 19 eSports Tournament was a testament to that.

The tournament hosted yesterday at the Celebration Centre saw 32 teams come together and compete for the $3500 total prize money. First placed team Harlem City FC walked away with $2000 whilst second and third placed, MaShark and KFK bagged $1000 and $500 respectively.

advertisement

The 1st ever #ElevateGaming tournament is officially underway! ⚽️



May the odds be in your favour! 😄@econetzimbabwe pic.twitter.com/sMuY8KlR8C — Elevate (@elevateyouthzw) March 30, 2019

That feeling when you win your round at the #ElevateGaming eSports Tournament! ⚽️



Yea yeah! 🙌🏽😂🙌🏽



Well done to those that have made it to the next round! All the best! @econetzimbabwe pic.twitter.com/YgfciPbsU3 — Elevate (@elevateyouthzw) March 30, 2019

It's time for the 3rd place playoff for $500 EcoCash!



⚽️Renegades vs KFK ⚽️#ElevateGaming pic.twitter.com/ZQYbhABGrH — Elevate (@elevateyouthzw) March 30, 2019

Elevate also teased that the competitions will be going to different cities as they tweeted that the next competition they’ll be hosting will be in Bulawayo.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares