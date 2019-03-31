Elevate Hosts Competitive FIFA 19 eSports Tournament With $3500 Prize Money Up For Grabs

Competitive gaming hasn’t really hit the mainstream in our country and the competitive tournaments that have taken place thus far aren’t as lucrative as the competitions in the rest of the world.
Elevate seems to be taking some significant steps towards changing that and their recent FIFA 19 eSports Tournament was a testament to that.
The tournament hosted yesterday at the Celebration Centre saw 32 teams come together and compete for the $3500 total prize money. First placed team Harlem City FC walked away with $2000 whilst second and third placed, MaShark and KFK bagged $1000 and $500 respectively.
Elevate also teased that the competitions will be going to different cities as they tweeted that the next competition they’ll be hosting will be in Bulawayo.
