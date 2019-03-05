First Capital Bank Postpones System Upgrade Due To Monetary Policy Statement

First Capital Bank was supposed to undergo a system upgrade from the 28th of February to the 4th of March but this has been moved to 15 March. The new dates have been informed to customers via an email which reads:

Dear Valued Customer, We make reference to our previous communication dated the 5th of February, 2019 where we advised you of a planned migration to new information technology (IT) systems with effect from 28 February 2019. We would like to inform you that this exercise has been postponed to commence on the 15th of March 2019 to enable us to assess the impact of the recent changes announced in the Monetary Policy Statement. The approach to services over the migration weekend, outside the change in dates, remains exactly the same as communicated before. The bank will continue to be open as usual for branch banking services and our internet and mobile platforms in the meantime.

The same email discloses that all branches and offices will be closed on the 15 and 16th of March but to make up for some of this lost time these will remain open for extended hours on the 13th of March.

