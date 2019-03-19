Get Your Queries Solved By Your Bank Through WhatsApp On These Numbers

Remember that time when you are having trouble to use your bank’s banking services and you don’t have airtime to call its Customer Care? And by chance, you only have WhatsApp bundles and not airtime to call the customer support?
The WhatsApp bundles will come in handy if your bank offers customer support on WhatsApp. Since WhatsApp is the de facto internet of Zimbabwe, there are some (few) banks that are moving with times and have started to offer customer services support on WhatsApp. It should be noted that these banks have their own apps that have the ability to offer the same customer support services but still, they decided to have WhatsApp customer support services because they know that WhatsApp is the most preferred communication platform in Zimbabwe.
The banks’ WhatsApp customer support services are as good as calling them and make all sorts of inquiries to get them solved. Here are 7 banks that offer customer support services on WhatsApp:
|Bank
|Number(s)
|POSB
|+263 73 220 0889
|National Building Society (NBS)
|+263 77 816 7167
|Agribank
|+263 71 283 7031
|BancAbc
|+263 78 270 6922
|FBC
|+263 77 241 9693
|CBZ
|+263 77 446 0460
|Steward
|+263 77 722 2333
Many banks that aren’t listed don’t yet offer customer support through WhatsApp, I hope that they will soon.
Also read: Steward Bank Launches WhatsApp Banking- Now Do Your Banking Whilst Chatting On WhatsApp
Also read: How Steward Bank’s Sosholoza Works
The terms Airtime in Zimbabwe, generally refers to mobile phone credit supplied by mobile telephone networks, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Telecel Zimbabwe, NetOne and Africom. Airtime is generally used to make phone calls, or browse the internet. Read More About Airtime
WhatsApp Messenger is a cross-platform mobile messaging app which allows mobile phone users to exchange messages without having to pay for Short Message Services costs. WhatsApp Messenger application is compatible with different mobile phone models such as iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, Windows Phone and Nokia. The... Read More About WhatsApp
Sosholoza is a financial service by Steward Bank that works via WhatsApp. The service allows the bank's customers to transfer money from any bank or mobile money wallet to any bank and any mobile wallet in Zimbabwe. It's the first service in Zimbabwe to have... Read More About Sosholoza
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/JNwyJnIM6aD0Vv3AstzYjp
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.