Get Your Queries Solved By Your Bank Through WhatsApp On These Numbers

Remember that time when you are having trouble to use your bank’s banking services and you don’t have airtime to call its Customer Care? And by chance, you only have WhatsApp bundles and not airtime to call the customer support?

The WhatsApp bundles will come in handy if your bank offers customer support on WhatsApp. Since WhatsApp is the de facto internet of Zimbabwe, there are some (few) banks that are moving with times and have started to offer customer services support on WhatsApp. It should be noted that these banks have their own apps that have the ability to offer the same customer support services but still, they decided to have WhatsApp customer support services because they know that WhatsApp is the most preferred communication platform in Zimbabwe.

The banks’ WhatsApp customer support services are as good as calling them and make all sorts of inquiries to get them solved. Here are 7 banks that offer customer support services on WhatsApp:

Bank Number(s) POSB +263 73 220 0889 National Building Society (NBS) +263 77 816 7167 Agribank +263 71 283 7031 BancAbc +263 78 270 6922 FBC +263 77 241 9693 CBZ +263 77 446 0460 Steward +263 77 722 2333

Many banks that aren’t listed don’t yet offer customer support through WhatsApp, I hope that they will soon.

