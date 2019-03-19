Google Confirm They Are Shutting Down Inbox

In September last year, Google wrote the obituary for Google Inbox and announced that the product would be killed at the end of March 2019. Well, we are in March 2019 and Google have confirmed that they are going ahead and terminating Google Inbox at the end of this month.

If you are one of the few people that found Inbox intuitive and useful you are being advised to back up your data before the service is closed. After this, you can pack your bags and come back to the normal Gmail inbox where we are all waiting to welcome you with open arms.

To be honest I did try Inbox and never got the appeal although some of my friends swear by it. I guess it’s just like gestures on Android or the notch. Some love it and others don’t get it and there is no one in-between. In any case, the latest Gmail App update bridged the gap between Inbox and the old Gmail- I think.

Remember Google+ is going too

Google is going to pull the plug on Inbox on April 2. On the same day, they are also shutting down Google+ for consumers i.e. individuals like you and me. While some people will most probably miss Inbox I doubt anyone is going to miss Google+.

The service never took off and like all products that Google launches and kills, it rarely ever saw feature updates and sat in some kind of limbo. Even using it as the front end of Google’s authentication services never really boosted its popularity.

