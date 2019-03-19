Here’s What You Are Charged For Using MyCash

If you are shopping around for a new financial services provider then you must take a look at what’s being offered by MyCash so that you make a well-informed choice. Here are the fees for using MyCash services:

MyCash

Point of Sale ZimSwitch

Point of Sale ZimSwitch

ATM MyCash

Mobile TM Pick n Pay

Point of Sale Cash Balance Enquiry $0.10 $0.15 $0.15 **$0.10 N/A N/A Mini

Statement $0.15 $0.15 N/A **$0.15 N/A N/A * Store Purchase N/A under $10 : $0.05



over $10 : $0.42 N/A N/A under $10 : FREE

over $10 : $0.10 N/A Store Purchase with Cash back N/A 1.25% Min: $1.00 N/A N/A Fixed fee: $0.75 N/A * Withdrawal 1.25% Min $0.75 1.25% Min: $1.00 $4.50 N/A N/A N/A Deposit FREE N/A N/A N/A N/A FREE * ZIPIT Send to Bank $1.00 N/A N/A **$1.00 N/A N/A ZIPIT Receive

from Bank N/A N/A N/A FREE N/A N/A * MyCash to MyCash Transfer $0.25 N/A N/A **$0.25 N/A N/A * Bill Payment

ZESA Post Paid: $1.00

Pre Paid: FREE N/A N/A FREE N/A Post Paid: $1.00

Pre Paid: FREE * Bill Payment Other $1.00 N/A N/A **$0.50 N/A $1.00

The Fees shown above are exclusive of 2% Gov Transaction Tax

2% Gov Transaction Tax will apply to all transaction types marked with an asterisk above, on all transactions above $10

Failed Transaction Fees for insufficient funds: $0.25

MyCash card replacement (lost, stolen or damaged) : $3.00

5 MyCash statements for preceding 30 days available on request: $0.50 per page

** $0.07 Econet charge may apply

Charges are subject to change without notice

Cash withdrawals subject to availability

