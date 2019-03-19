Here’s What You Are Charged For Using MyCash

If you are shopping around for a new financial services provider then you must take a look at what’s being offered by MyCash so that you make a well-informed choice. Here are the fees for using MyCash services:
|MyCash
Point of Sale
|ZimSwitch
Point of Sale
|ZimSwitch
ATM
|MyCash
Mobile
|TM Pick n Pay
Point of Sale
|Cash
|Balance Enquiry
|$0.10
|$0.15
|$0.15
|**$0.10
|N/A
|N/A
|Mini
Statement
|$0.15
|$0.15
|N/A
|**$0.15
|N/A
|N/A
|* Store Purchase
|N/A
|under $10 : $0.05
over $10 : $0.42
|N/A
|N/A
|under $10 : FREE
over $10 : $0.10
|N/A
|Store Purchase with Cash back
|N/A
|1.25% Min: $1.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Fixed fee: $0.75
|N/A
|* Withdrawal
|1.25% Min $0.75
|1.25% Min: $1.00
|$4.50
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deposit
|FREE
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FREE
|* ZIPIT Send to Bank
|$1.00
|N/A
|N/A
|**$1.00
|N/A
|N/A
|ZIPIT Receive
from Bank
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FREE
|N/A
|N/A
|* MyCash to MyCash Transfer
|$0.25
|N/A
|N/A
|**$0.25
|N/A
|N/A
|* Bill Payment
ZESA
|Post Paid: $1.00
Pre Paid: FREE
|N/A
|N/A
|FREE
|N/A
|Post Paid: $1.00
Pre Paid: FREE
|* Bill Payment Other
|$1.00
|N/A
|N/A
|**$0.50
|N/A
|$1.00
- The Fees shown above are exclusive of 2% Gov Transaction Tax
- 2% Gov Transaction Tax will apply to all transaction types marked with an asterisk above, on all transactions above $10
- Failed Transaction Fees for insufficient funds: $0.25
- MyCash card replacement (lost, stolen or damaged) : $3.00
- 5 MyCash statements for preceding 30 days available on request: $0.50 per page
- ** $0.07 Econet charge may apply
- Charges are subject to change without notice
- Cash withdrawals subject to availability
