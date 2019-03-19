advertisement

Here’s What You Are Charged For Using MyCash

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

If you are shopping around for a new financial services provider then you must take a look at what’s being offered by MyCash so that you make a well-informed choice. Here are the fees for using MyCash services:

 MyCash
Point of Sale		ZimSwitch
Point of Sale		ZimSwitch
ATM		MyCash
Mobile		TM Pick n Pay
Point of Sale		Cash
Balance Enquiry$0.10$0.15$0.15**$0.10N/AN/A
Mini
Statement		$0.15$0.15N/A**$0.15N/AN/A
* Store PurchaseN/Aunder $10 : $0.05

over $10 : $0.42		N/AN/Aunder $10 : FREE
over $10 : $0.10		N/A
Store Purchase with Cash backN/A1.25% Min: $1.00N/AN/AFixed fee: $0.75N/A
* Withdrawal1.25% Min $0.751.25% Min: $1.00$4.50N/AN/AN/A
DepositFREEN/AN/AN/AN/AFREE
* ZIPIT Send to Bank$1.00N/AN/A**$1.00N/AN/A
ZIPIT Receive
from Bank		N/AN/AN/AFREEN/AN/A
* MyCash to MyCash Transfer$0.25N/AN/A**$0.25N/AN/A
* Bill Payment
ZESA		Post Paid: $1.00
Pre Paid: FREE		N/AN/AFREEN/APost Paid: $1.00
Pre Paid: FREE
* Bill Payment Other$1.00N/AN/A**$0.50N/A$1.00
  • The Fees shown above are exclusive of 2% Gov Transaction Tax
  • 2% Gov Transaction Tax will apply to all transaction types marked with an asterisk above, on all transactions above $10
  • Failed Transaction Fees for insufficient funds: $0.25
  • MyCash card replacement (lost, stolen or damaged) : $3.00
  • 5 MyCash statements for preceding 30 days available on request: $0.50 per page
  • ** $0.07 Econet charge may apply
  • Charges are subject to change without notice
  • Cash withdrawals subject to availability
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

