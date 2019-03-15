Hey Web Development Firms, Mercy Corps Wants A Knowledge Portal Built For Them In Zimbabwe

Sponsored article. Please see our policy on sponsored stories.

Mercy Corps, a US founded international humanitarian organisation is looking for a web development company to build a knowledge portal for some of their work in Zimbabwe.

The portal is being built through the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund (ZRBF). The fund is s a long-term development initiative with an overall objective of contributing to increased capacity of communities to protect development gains in the face of recurrent shocks and stresses enabling them to contribute to the economic development of Zimbabwe.

Mercy Corps describes the portal thus:

This virtual knowledge hub is envisioned to be an interactive learning space comprised of a digital

library, resilience tools and templates, case studies and resilience focused stories.

Essentially the portal is a virtual learning space where development practitioners can share information, experiences and even just converse around resilience. The online hub must support multiple file types and multimedia material such as videos, podcasts and images.

Important features

The resilience hub must:

be easily searchable

support multiple document formats and file types

intuitive to use

allow information sharing and collaboration

allow for the upload and download of templates and webinars…

be accessible on mobile devices without chewing up bandwidth

allow pushing of information to WhatsApp

This is not a project website but rather a digital library that will contain all kinds of resources including tools and case studies. It’s also important for companies that want to bid to build this resource to understand that it will be used by development and resilience practitioners from many different fields and not necessarily Mercy Corps staff only.

Who should apply?

The call is only open to registered business entities that can demonstrate capacity to build such a robust platform. They must have a tax clearance. Other requirements are fully covered in the request for proposals.

When should you apply?

Submissions will close at 5pm on 31 March 2019. These should be sent to: zw-hr@mercycorps.org.

Questions

If you have any questions, you should send them to: nmusandu@mercycorps.org by noon on the 22nd of March and all questions will be responded to by the 25th via email.

Very important for those interested to download the request for proposals. It has all the details needed including examples of what’s needed as well as the proposed structure of the portal.

