How To Donate To The Cyclone Idai Relief Fund Using EcoCash And Other Means

This national crisis brought about by Cyclone idai needs everyone to chip in, that’s why Econet has set up a biller code you can use to make your donations. Without further ado, let me take you through the process of making your precious donation.
How To Donate To The Cyclone Idia Using EcoCash
- Dial *151#
- Select Option 2
- Then select option 1
- Enter Biller Code- 320041
- Enter the amount you want to donate
- Enter your initials
- Confirm payment
Or just use this shortcode: *151*2*1*320041*Amount#
Other platforms to donate
If you are not in Zimbabwe, you can also donate on the GoFundMe page called Zimbabwe Cyclone Relief.
