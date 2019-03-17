How To Donate To The Cyclone Idai Relief Fund Using EcoCash And Other Means

This national crisis brought about by Cyclone idai needs everyone to chip in, that’s why Econet has set up a biller code you can use to make your donations. Without further ado, let me take you through the process of making your precious donation.

advertisement

How To Donate To The Cyclone Idia Using EcoCash

Dial *151#

Select Option 2

Then select option 1

Enter Biller Code- 320041

Enter the amount you want to donate

Enter your initials

Confirm payment

Or just use this shortcode: *151*2*1*320041*Amount#

Other platforms to donate

If you are not in Zimbabwe, you can also donate on the GoFundMe page called Zimbabwe Cyclone Relief.

advertisement

Econet Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless International, is the first and largest mobile network services provider in Zimbabwe. The telecoms giant became popular with its products and services such as Buddie. It has established branches in different corners of the country and enjoys... Read More About Econet

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.