Liquid Telecom Further Explains Their Azure Expansion

We recently published a press release sent to us by Liquid Telecom detailing their expansion of Azure services across the African continent and in that press release there was also a section explaining the telecommunications company’s most recent moves in cloud computing and what services are on offer. You can read the question and answer section of their press release below:

What does this mean for businesses?

LT: As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Liquid Telecom is taking this one step further by deploying Azure Stack across the continent. Our Azure Stack installations will deliver the power of Azure from our data centres – providing customers with operations outside of South Africa with the ability to consume Azure services from servers within their own borders.

How can Liquid Telecom help?

LT: We’re building out a greater number of Azure-based solutions that offer significant performance, agility and cost savings to enterprises. However, we understand that upskilling your business with Azure expertise can take time and you need to move to the cloud today to stay ahead of the competition. To help customers meet these capability and capacity challenges, Liquid Telecom has created a series of Azure Managed Cloud Services for customers that are fully managed and supported by Liquid Telecom – enabling the benefits of cloud today. To realise these benefits enterprises can engage in a Cloud Readiness Assessment, which includes a workshop outlining the business benefits.

What solutions does Liquid Telecom offer?

LT: Liquid Telecom currently offers a number of cloud solutions on Microsoft Azure across Africa and these include:

Azure Identity & Access Management – which provides customers with the ability to synchronise their on-premise Active Directory to Azure Active Directory.

provides customers with the ability to synchronise their on-premise Active Directory to Azure Active Directory. Infrastructure Modernisation – which enables businesses to move on premises IT infrastructure to the cloud to meet corporate strategy and growth objectives.

– which enables businesses to move on premises IT infrastructure to the cloud to meet corporate strategy and growth objectives. Database Modernisation – with End of Service dates announced for both SQL Server and Windows Server, now is the perfect time for customers with Microsoft SQL Server 2008 and Microsoft Windows Server 2008 to move to Azure.

– with End of Service dates announced for both SQL Server and Windows Server, now is the perfect time for customers with Microsoft SQL Server 2008 and Microsoft Windows Server 2008 to move to Azure. Modern Data Protection – which provides customers with the ability to backup data from both onsite and cloud-based services; eliminating the need for resource and time heavy methods such as Tape based backups.

– which provides customers with the ability to backup data from both onsite and cloud-based services; eliminating the need for resource and time heavy methods such as Tape based backups. Cloud Expense Management – moving to the cloud requires careful management combined with detailed resource optimisation plans, such as scaling back resources when not needed.

