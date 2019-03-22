Liquid Telecom has been hosting a series of Webinars for consumers coming to grips with Microsofts Azure platform and the second of these will be on the 28th of March at 2:30PM to 3PM.
The first Azure Webinar touched on Azure backups and how businesses could use this service to avoid disasters associated with disk drive failures, natural disasters that may affect data centres or ransomware. On the next instalment, viewers will get acquainted with Virtual Machines in Azure.
The registration page for the Webinar has a short description of what to expect:
Develop insight on how to host apps and services on virtual machines for your business with very little financial investment. This Webinar will equip you with an overview of Azure Virtual Machines including how to use, manage and monitor virtual machines.
The webinar will cover the following aspects of Azure VMs:
- Overview of Azure Virtual Machines
- Creating Azure Virtual Machines
- Benefits of Azure Virtual Machines
- Configuring availability and extensibility
- Managing and monitoring Azure Virtual Machines
If you’re interested you can register to watch the webinar you can do so here. As always, you don’t have to pay to watch the Webinar.
One thought on “Liquid Telecom To Host Azure Virtual Machines Webinar On 28 March”
Nice one Telecom