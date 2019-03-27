List Of ‘Safe’ And ‘Dangerous’ Phones According To The Radiation They Emit

Today, it’s possible to see someone survive without some basic needs of life, but not without smartphones. Smartphones have become ‘THE’ most significant part of our everyday lives. These devices have brought everything in the palm of our hands.

advertisement

However, nothing is perfect and the convinience of using them comes with more than the hundreds of dollars price you pay for it. But of course everything has its pros and cons. In the case of smartphones, the cons are basically the emitted radiations from smartphones. These radiations can have long-lasting effects such as cancer and a decline in male fertility.

Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz, The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection, managed to do research on the level of radiation emitted by a number of phones. The study ranks phones according to their Specific absorption rate (SAR), which is a measure of the radiation emitted by a device.

advertisement

What the study found

The study found out that Samsung Galaxy Note8, out of all the smartphones, generated the least amount of radiation (0.17 watts per kilogram, to be more specific). In fact, a number of Samsung phones are known for creating low levels of radiations. Apple, on the other hand, has a couple of iPhones known for generating high levels of radiations. However, Xiaomi Mi A1 takes the cake in terms of emitting highest levels of radiations. Following it in that list is yet another Chinese smartphone brand, called OnePlus 5T.

Speaking about high and low radiation levels, it should be noted that there’s no set level which can be considered “safe”. However, “Der Blaue Engel”, the German certification for environmental friendliness makes sure to certify only such phones whose absorption rate is less than 0.60 watts per kilogram.

Here is a list of a number of smartphones, ranging from “safe” and low level radiation emitters to high and potentially “hazardous” level radiation generators.

Image credit: Statista

It’s evident from the table that Samsung Phones generate such low level radiations that are barely half of the specified benchmark (0.6). On the other hand, Xiaomi and Apple phones’ generated radiation levels are more than double of that benchmark.

Although these insights would probably not have any effect on the sales of either Samsung or Apple phones right now, the pursuit of a safer lifestyle can surely have a huge role to play in future.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

Pin +1 0 Shares