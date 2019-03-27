List Of ‘Safe’ And ‘Dangerous’ Phones According To The Radiation They Emit

Today, it’s possible to see someone survive without some basic needs of life, but not without smartphones. Smartphones have become ‘THE’ most significant part of our everyday lives. These devices have brought everything in the palm of our hands.
However, nothing is perfect and the
Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz, The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection, managed to do research on the level of radiation emitted by a number of phones. The study ranks phones according to their Specific absorption rate (SAR), which is a measure of the radiation emitted by a device.
What the study found
The study found out that Samsung Galaxy Note8, out of all the smartphones, generated the least amount of radiation (0.17 watts per kilogram, to be more specific). In fact, a number of Samsung phones are known for creating low levels of radiations. Apple, on the other hand, has a couple of iPhones known for generating high levels of radiations. However, Xiaomi Mi A1 takes the cake in terms of emitting
Speaking about high and low radiation levels, it should be noted that there’s no set level which can be considered “safe”. However, “Der Blaue Engel”, the German certification for environmental friendliness makes sure to certify only such phones whose absorption rate is less than 0.60 watts per kilogram.
Here is a list of a number of smartphones, ranging from “safe” and
Image credit: Statista
It’s evident from the table that Samsung Phones generate such
Although these insights would probably not have any effect on the sales of either Samsung or Apple phones right now, the pursuit of a safer lifestyle can surely have a huge role to play in future.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/GOjuy1ENFXXK92FmIDeWuq
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.