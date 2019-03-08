advertisement

Home » Economy » Listen: Mthuli Ncube Interviewed, Talking About Printing Money And How Zimbabwe Is In A Better Place Than It Was

Listen: Mthuli Ncube Interviewed, Talking About Printing Money And How Zimbabwe Is In A Better Place Than It Was

advertisement
Posted by Tinashe Nyahasha

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube is in the USA right now. Whilst there he had a short interview with NPR. He talked about the ‘importance’ of controlling and printing money. He also pinned quite the blame on former president Robert Mugabe.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Here’s the less than 5 minute interview:


 

advertisement
Mthuli NcubeRobert Mugabe

Professor Mthuli Ncube is the Minister of Finance and Economic Development.He was the Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank ,financial, economics, investment, and public policy expert, entrepreneur and academic. Professor Ncube divides his time between the private sector in Switzerland and... Read More About Mthuli Ncube

Robert Mugabe is the former President of Zimbabwe. He was the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe from 1987 to November 2017. Prior to this, he was the Prime Minister of Zimbabwe since the attainment of independence in 1980. Mugabe resigned from his presidency on... Read More About Robert Mugabe

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Share
Tweet
Share

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/I943xvXWONvF7rs53xoohr

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.