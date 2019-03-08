Listen: Mthuli Ncube Interviewed, Talking About Printing Money And How Zimbabwe Is In A Better Place Than It Was

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube is in the USA right now. Whilst there he had a short interview with NPR. He talked about the ‘importance’ of controlling and printing money. He also pinned quite the blame on former president Robert Mugabe.

Here’s the less than 5 minute interview:





