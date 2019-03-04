Looks Like NetOne Is The Most Reliable Mobile Network In Zimbabwe Right Now

Today Econet was almost totally dead. A good number of their subscribers couldn’t call, receive calls, text, enquire balance and more importantly couldn’t EcoCash.

Not just today

The operator has been having problems for some time now. Data subscribers are experiencing slow speeds and buffering, which was unheard of on Econet LTE connections.

It’s not just them

Fellow MNO, Telecel has also been having same problems. Service has been intermittent for a while too. Calls just get dropped unexpectedly.

Maybe not their fault

The fact of the matter is that Zimbabwe is a very difficult place to operate a business right now. The telecoms regulator has been saying that telcos are not being prioritised by forex alloocators at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. I guess when the piggy bank minders can’t even keep the nation fueled, they won’t even look at telecom operators.

However, operators need to import equipment to keep their technology well oiled and working properly. They need the scarce fuel iyoyo to keep their towers beaming signal when ZESA goes to sleep and in places ZESA has not even bothered to have presence.

But NetOne

So we’ve been watching NetOne over the same period of time and they have been up and not sneezing. Other users have been confirming the same. Internet speeds have been good and predictable throughout even in peri urban places like Mt Hampden and Goromonzi.

Before people come with claws and clubs, this is not a scientific study. Based on user experience against user expectation, NetOne seems to be the most reliable mobile network operator in Zimbabwe right now.

