Minister Energy Mutodi Says Govt Is Concerned About Internet And Other Services Disruption, Econet Apologises To Customers

The deputy minster of information, Energy Mutodi says government is concerned by the service interruption experienced by a host of users today. He blogged:

There is an intermittent breakdown of internet services & mobile telephone access today. Please take note that government is equally disturbed by the breakdown & we hope normal services will be restored as a matter of urgency.

Of course we can’t help but be ‘amused’ that he says this when the same government did not hesitate to shut down the internet only a few weeks ago. What’s worse, he’s the guy who tried to spin a silly lie about what was happening then.

Most of the complaints were coming from Econet subscribers some of whom could not even make or receive phone calls. This interruption also affected EcoCash subscribers. This of course affects quite a lot since EcoCash has become the de facto cash in Zimbabwe.

Econet has sent an apology to some of its subscribers:

Dear Customer. We sincerely apologise for the intermittent disruption in Voice, Data and EcoCash services. Our engineers are working flat out to restore service.

