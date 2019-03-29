One by one Zimbabwe’s Telecommunication companies
MTN goes for hikes
MTN has decided to follow suit. Naturally they are not calling it a price hike- does anyone every really? They are instead calling it updating. So from 1 May MTN subscribers will be paying updated prices.
The silver line here, is that at least subscribers have more time to prepare. Another difference with Zimbabwe is that prices are going to be updated by 4% and it’s not going to affect all subscribers.
Effective from 01 May 2019 , MTN will be updating its subscription prices for contract (post-paid) customers . This date may vary depending on your billing cycle.
In the past few years, MTN has worked to avoid increases to its subscription pricing, however, sustained inflationary pressures and increased input costs have meant price adjustments have become unavoidable.
There will be an increase of approximately 4% and in some instances, it will be slightly more, to align to market related pricing. Even though some packages increased by more than 4%, others attracted no increase at all.
In addition, selected My MTNChoice Flexi price plans inclusive contract value will change to align to the new subscription price from the 1st of June 2019.
At MTN, we have invested heavily in our network to offer our customers the speeds and coverage, we know you expect. Our products are focused on adding value to you and we will keep finding ways to make your connectivity as efficient and cost effective as possible.Find the full press release here
Thank you for your loyalty and for your business. We will continue working to deliver you the best possible experience and service, through every interaction you have with us.
One thought on “MTN Is Going To Realign It’s Tariffs Too”
Hey thanks for trying to make us all living in Zimmisery feel better!