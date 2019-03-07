Nedbank Offering Scholarships To Students Who Studied STEM Subjects At A’Level

Nedbank’s Education Fund is offering scholarships to STEM students. The program offers scholarships to students with a desire to study for their first degree in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

advertisement

What are the requirements?

Well, Nedbank lists the following;

Applications must be from students who studied STEM subjects only

Minimum of 15 A’Level points

Complete the Application form you can collect at any Nedbank branch in the country.

Certified copy of your National ID and Birth Certificate (participants must be Zimbabwean)

Two certified passport-sized photos (less than 3 months old)

Certified copies of your latest academic transcripts and educational certificates

Students are also required to hand in these documents with a one-page letter focusing on why they are applying for the scholarship and how it will help them achieve their career goal.

advertisement

The closing date for the applications for the Nedbank Education Fund scholarships will be on the 13th of March.

Nedbank Nedbank Zimbabwe is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is a subsidiary of the Nedbank Group headquartered South Africa, itself a subsidiary of Old Mutual Group. The Nedbank Group own 74% of stake in the MBCA Bank, Old Mutual Zimbabwe owns 18.30% and the rest... Read More About Nedbank

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.