Netone Pledges $50K To Cyclone Idai Fund- Here’s Also How To Make Your Own Donation Using OneMoney. Thanks Netone

Netone is another Mobile Network Operator that has decided to set up a relief fund for the Cyclone Idai disaster. Netone has led the way by pledging $50 000 for the purchase of food to provide to those areas heavily affected by the cyclone. You can make a donation to the fund using Netone’s mobile money platform, OneMoney.

How to make your donation using OneMoney

Here is the shortcode to make a donation: *111*2*1*4*19707#

