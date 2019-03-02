advertisement

OneMoney Giving Away $20 Debit Card

Posted by Staff Writer

NetOne has a new promotion aimed at increasing usage of their OneMoney mobile money platform.

Though the promotion doesn’t seem to have any name there’s a $20 debit card up for grabs and you don’t have to do much to stand a chance to win.

By simply liking the OneMoney Facebook page or sharing the competition post to your friends you become part of the people competing for the $20 debit card.

https://m.facebook.com/onemoneyzw/photos/a.249561675564099/562274147626182/?type=3&source=48

If you’re more of a twimbo you can still enter the competition on Twitter by following the OneMoney page or retweeting this post

The competition will be running until the 11th of March.

