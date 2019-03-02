OneMoney Giving Away $20 Debit Card

NetOne has a new promotion aimed at increasing usage of their OneMoney mobile money platform.

Though the promotion doesn’t seem to have any name there’s a $20 debit card up for grabs and you don’t have to do much to stand a chance to win.

By simply liking the OneMoney Facebook page or sharing the competition post to your friends you become part of the people competing for the $20 debit card.

https://m.facebook.com/onemoneyzw/photos/a.249561675564099/562274147626182/?type=3&source=48

If you’re more of a twimbo you can still enter the competition on Twitter by following the OneMoney page or retweeting this post

COMPETITION TIME!

Like our @OneMoneyZw handle or share this post if you are already a fan and your name is automatically listed into a draw for winning a debit card loaded with $20. Its that simple. Play and Win Now! Competition runs until 11 March 2019.#HandeiTione #AsambeSibone pic.twitter.com/s4eEbnrlV5 — onemoneyzw (@OneMoneyZw) March 1, 2019

The competition will be running until the 11th of March.

