Picture: Remember When A SIM Card Was 400% More Expensive Than A Nokia 3310.

Picture: Remember When A SIM Card Was 400% More Expensive Than A Nokia 3310.

Posted by Staff Writer

True sad story: a neighbor of mine bought a SIM card at these exorbitant prices on a Thursday after saving up over several months. The following Monday, suddenly the market was flooded with SIM cards and they were selling at 2 bucks.

To younger guys who may not know: a lot of people bought mobile handsets first and saved up to buy SIM cards. Still, they were not guaranteed to get them, one had to apply and the networks could take months before they made a batch available. Lots of people had to buy SIM cards on the black market!

