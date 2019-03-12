POTRAZ Boss Fails To Appear In Court

POTRAZ’ boss, Gift Machengete yesterday, failed to appear before the magistrate on the pretext that he is attending a conference in Victoria Falls. The case was postponed to next week on the 18th and 29th. Prosecutor General George Manokore said:

advertisement

The accused person is representing the State at a conference that is being held in Victoria Falls and for those reasons we seek to have the matter postponed

Since December last year, The POTRAZ Director-General has been facing criminal abuse of office charges after he awarded a contract to a local company to construct 24 Container Village Information Centres (CVIC) worth $1.5 million.

advertisement

What are the charges

Last year the POTRAZ boss engaged B Smart Business Solutions to build CVIC’s in a way that violated the Procurement Act. Although the Director-General had applied to Praz to enable POTRAZ to purchase CVIC’s, however, he awarded the contract to construct CVIC’s without the going through a tender process in terms of the Procurement Act.

Gift Machengete POTRAZ Gift Kallisto Machengete is a Zimbabwean company executive who is currently the Director General at Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe. Dr. Machengete is also the former director of finance and administration in the Central Intelligence Organisation. Read More About Gift Machengete The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe POTRAZ) is the regulatory authority of Zimbabwe's telecommunications sector and was established in terms of the country's Postal and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05. POTRAZ was established in February 2001 Read More About POTRAZ

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.