Press Release: FBC Holdings Makes Contributions Towards Cyclone Ida Relief, Contribution Goes Beyond The Immediate

As corporate and individual citizens continue to to come together and offer assistance. FBC Holdings is also doing its part. Below is a press release from the group.

[Please let us know of other companies that are contributing so we can add what they are doing to a special category we have created for Cyclone Idai relief activity. It’s important to celebrate every contribution and help relief coordinators to account for these contributions]

FBC Donates Towards Cyclone Idai

Zimbabwe’s leading diversified financial services powerhouse, FBC Holdings has donated twenty (20) tonnes of groceries worth more than RTGS$60,000.00 for assisting people affected by Cyclone Idai as part of the group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and a call to assist victims during this time of a national disaster.

The groceries consist of mealie-meal, kapenta , sugar beans, cooking oil and fine salt. The group also donated one thousand (1000) litres of fuel in order to ease transport logistics for Cyclone Idai relief activities. It has also pledged to construct classroom blocks and finance the education of children who lost their parents and guardians due to the tropical cyclone.

The FBC Holdings Group is committed towards giving back to the community and investing in humanitarian initiatives for assisting communities in need of help. Roy Nyakunuwa (Acting Head –FBC Group Marketing) said, “We (as the FBC Group) note with sadness the tragedy that befell our fellow countrymen in the Manicaland Province, particularly Chimanimani, parts of Chipinge and Masvingo Province. Precious lives were lost; homes, schools, businesses, hospitals and police stations have been destroyed. Roads have been washed away and a considerable number of people are stranded because of the heavy flooding. As a responsible corporate citizen, we felt obliged to play our small part towards assisting families affected by the tropical storm. We mourn with the nation and those relatives who lost their loved ones. May the souls of all the deceased rest in eternal peace.”

“The whole FBC Family is contributing resources towards the plight of Cyclone Idai Victims. In addition to the RTGS$60,000.00 worth of groceries availed by the FBC Group to families in Manicaland, our staff members are currently mobilising important items such as tents, blankets, clothes, buckets, dry –food, pots and basic hygienic items consisting of soap, sanitary pads and diapers. All items mobilised by

staff members will be forwarded to communities affected by Cyclone Idai through the

Red Cross of Zimbabwe.” added Roy Nyakunuwa.

FBC appeals to the nation, corporate world and individuals to join forces towards the Cyclone Idai Relief and community rehabilitation initiatives. In light of the need for facilitating the mobilisation of financial resources towards assisting victims of Cyclone Idai, FBC Bank has established a bank account for mobilising donations. FBC Bank clients, staff members and the nation at large can make use of the

following account details for donations:

Account Name : FBC- Cyclone Idai Donations

Branch : FBC Centre

Account Number : 1070230530115

Everyone’s donation during this time will go a long way towards providing shelter, food, emotional support and other necessities to those affected by the tropical cyclone