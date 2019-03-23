PyData Harare Hosting Natural Disaster Solutions Hackathon

Cyclone Idai came and went but the destruction left in its trail is quite devastating. With this in mind, PyData is partnering with Impact Hub to host a hackathon focused on creating an early warning system for natural disasters.

The hackathon-description from Data Science Zimbabwe explains why they feel this is something they need to do:

The Eastern Highlands were recently devastated by Cyclone Idai, a tropical storm, that resulted in flooding, rock slides and affected the habitants, causing costly damage and loss of irreplaceable lives. An Early Warning System could be impactful in reducing the effect on people of future storms or flooding. Innovate a system, in one of the 2 tracks, HACKER (language-agnostic development solution) or DESIGN (conceptual solution) and help lessen the impact of natural disasters.

The hackathon will be hosted at Impact Hub on 30 March from 0900-1500.

Register for the Hackathon here. (Registration is already open)

