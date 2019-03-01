advertisement

RBZ Issues Guidelines For How Bureaux De Changes Will Operate

Posted by Staff Writer

Zimbabwe’s  Central Bank has issued a set of operational guidelines “to provide instructions and direction to persons intending to carry on the business of Bureaux de Change in Zimbabwe.”

The guidelines include details regarding;

  • Regulatory framework
  • Licensing and Registration of Bureaux De Change
  • Operational Modalities for Bureaux De Change
  • Corporate Governance
  • Supervision and Monitoring of Bureaux De Change
  • Renewal of Bureaux De Change Licences
  • Penalties
  • Revocation of a Bureau de Change Licence
  • Duty to knowledge of applicable legal and regulatory instruments

You can click on this link to download the OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES FOR BUREAUX DE CHANGE

