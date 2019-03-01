RBZ Issues Guidelines For How Bureaux De Changes Will Operate

Zimbabwe’s Central Bank has issued a set of operational guidelines “to provide instructions and direction to persons intending to carry on the business of Bureaux de Change in Zimbabwe.”

The guidelines include details regarding;

Regulatory framework

Licensing and Registration of Bureaux De Change

Operational Modalities for Bureaux De Change

Corporate Governance

Supervision and Monitoring of Bureaux De Change

Renewal of Bureaux De Change Licences

Penalties

Revocation of a Bureau de Change Licence

Duty to knowledge of applicable legal and regulatory instruments

