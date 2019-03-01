RBZ Issues Guidelines For How Bureaux De Changes Will Operate

Zimbabwe’s Central Bank has issued a set of operational guidelines “to provide instructions and direction to persons intending to carry on the business of Bureaux de Change in Zimbabwe.”
The guidelines include details regarding;
- Regulatory framework
- Licensing and Registration of Bureaux De Change
- Operational Modalities for Bureaux De Change
- Corporate Governance
- Supervision and Monitoring of Bureaux De Change
- Renewal of Bureaux De Change Licences
- Penalties
- Revocation of a Bureau de Change Licence
- Duty to knowledge of applicable legal and regulatory instruments