Strive Masiyiwa is again representing Zimbabwe on the world stage by being included on the prestigious Forbes List. He’s fortune valued at $2.4 billion has seen him being one of just a few Black people to make it on the list. And he joins well-known figures like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Aliko Dangote etc. Here are other 10 Black people on the list:
- Aliko Dangote, $10.9 billion
- Mike Adenuga, $9.1 billion
- Robert Smith, $5 billion
- David Steward, $ 3 billion
- Oprah Winfrey, $2.5 billion
- Strive Masiyiwa, $2.4 billion
- Isabel Dos Santos, $2.3 billion
- Patrice Motsepe, $2.3 billion
- Michael Jordan, $1.9 billion
- Abdulsamad Rabiu, $1.6 billion
- Folorunsho Alakija, $1.1 billion
Also read: Forbes Says Strive Masiyiwa’s Fortune Increased To $2.3 Billion, Did It Really?
Strive Masiyiwa (born 1961) is a Zimbabwean born entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the founder and chairman of Econet Wireless International a global telecommunications group. In 2002, Masiyiwa made it to the Time Magazine List of Most Influential People, and in March 2014, he was... Read More About Strive Masiyiwa
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/I943xvXWONvF7rs53xoohr
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “Strive Masiyiwa Is One of 11 Black Billionaires To Make It On The 2019 Forbes List Of The World’s Billionaires”
hahaha.. representing Zimbabwe.. Where is Zimbabwe now.. Economically??