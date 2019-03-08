Strive Masiyiwa Is One of 11 Black Billionaires To Make It On The 2019 Forbes List Of The World’s Billionaires

Strive Masiyiwa is again representing Zimbabwe on the world stage by being included on the prestigious Forbes List. He’s fortune valued at $2.4 billion has seen him being one of just a few Black people to make it on the list. And he joins well-known figures like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Aliko Dangote etc. Here are other 10 Black people on the list:

Aliko Dangote, $10.9 billion Mike Adenuga, $9.1 billion Robert Smith, $5 billion David Steward, $ 3 billion Oprah Winfrey, $2.5 billion Strive Masiyiwa, $2.4 billion Isabel Dos Santos, $2.3 billion Patrice Motsepe, $2.3 billion Michael Jordan, $1.9 billion Abdulsamad Rabiu, $1.6 billion Folorunsho Alakija, $1.1 billion

Strive Masiyiwa Strive Masiyiwa (born 1961) is a Zimbabwean born entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the founder and chairman of Econet Wireless International a global telecommunications group. In 2002, Masiyiwa made it to the Time Magazine List of Most Influential People, and in March 2014, he was... Read More About Strive Masiyiwa

