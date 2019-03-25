TelOne Revises DEOD Pricing

TelOne has announced that they will be shifting prices for access to their Video On Demand service DEOD.

Like ZOL, the price increment is being labelled an allignment in response to the Monetary Policy Statement and the new pricing structure for TelOne’s DEOD will look like this:

Product DEOD PREMIUM US$ Price RTGS$ Price Month $11.99 $29.98 Week $4.50 $11.25 Weekend $2.50 $6.25 ON DEMAND Month $5.99 $14.98 Week $2.75 $6.88 Weekend $1.55 $3.88 Daily 0.95 2.25 DEOD TV $8.99 22.48 KICCA $1.50 $3.75 RENT TVOD Current HD $3.00 $7.50 TVOD Current SD $2.50 $6.25 TVOD Library HD $1.75 $4.38 TVOD Library SD $1.50 $3.75

The interesting thing about the price increase for me is the fact that DEOD Premium US$ pricing is higher than that of Netflix. Netflix’s basic and Standard pricing is $6.99 and $8.99 respectively. Whether DEOD can compete with Netflix from a quality standpoint will be very subjective to a subscriber but what’s certain is DEOD can’t compete on quantity.

Interbank rates are on the rise…

One of the more interesting things to touch on when it comes to this Interbank Exchange Rate is that business are revising prices to match it but the rate (RTGS$ to USD) is rising. The new pricing announced by TelOne reflects the $2.5 rate that was prevailing a few weeks ago but the rate has since jumped to $2.9. That means already they are selling their service at a loss.

It will be interesting to see if they align the pricing again soon to better reflect the Interbank dictated reality…

