Twitter Is Planning To Introduce A Feature To Hide Annoying Replies On Your ‘Tweet’ Soon

Twitter is getting ready to test a new feature that will allow users to moderate the replies to their tweets. The new feature would allow users to selectively hide replies to their tweets, but allow others to access these hidden replies.

The feature was first unearthed by Jane Manchun Wong, who frequently finds unannounced features in apps from companies like Twitter and Facebook.

According to Wong, this feature allows users to hide replies under their tweets, while providing an option to show the hidden replies to other users. Even Twitter confirmed the development of this feature when its Product Manager, Michelle Yasmeen Haq said:

We already see people trying keep their conversations healthy by using block, mute, and report, but these tools don’t always address the issue…..Block and mute only change the experience of the blocker, and report only works for the content that violates our policies.

This feature would give users’ the responsibility to moderate their own content while taking the pressure off Twitter to control what is said on its platform. It feels like a cheap win for Twitter. With this new feature, it seems like Twitter is shoveling over responsibility to people who now have to choose whose comments they choose to hide, instead of having Twitter to decide for them.

As Twitter is under a lot of pressure to clean up its community, this tool could be a step in the right direction. The feature could mean good news in creating a safer environment with users having the option to remove hateful or inappropriate mentions. Although it could also be used to hide some information and create a bias.

