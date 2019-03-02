A job that attracts 7 000 candidates and you get picked! Congratulations to 24 year old Stephanie Travers.
Stephanie’s team, Mercedez-AMG Petronas has won the F1 title 5 times. This is home to one of the most popular drivers, Lewis Hamilton. We would give anything for such a job…
3 thoughts on “Video: Zimbabwean Beats 7 000 Applicants To Be Engineer For Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One Team”
Wow
Very impressive. Fluid engineer. What’s important to note is the strength of the skills set in Zimbabwe Vs the economic performance or rather, the rate of de-industrialisation while such high quality personnel is available in diverse fields including motor racing where we are no longer noticeably active.
The point is, there is something missing in the harnessing of all these great minds towards Production to grow our country and our country’s image. Whether its politics or a government weakness is a whole complex looking but simple subject to be pursued.
Being Zimbabwean does not mean she learnt at CUT orNUST. So why congratulate