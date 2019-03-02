Video: Zimbabwean Beats 7 000 Applicants To Be Engineer For Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One Team

A job that attracts 7 000 candidates and you get picked! Congratulations to 24 year old Stephanie Travers.

Stephanie’s team, Mercedez-AMG Petronas has won the F1 title 5 times. This is home to one of the most popular drivers, Lewis Hamilton. We would give anything for such a job…

