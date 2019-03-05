advertisement

Watch: Official Trailer Of The Season Finale Of Game Of Thrones Is Finally Here

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

HBO has released the full trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones, it’s hard not to feel chills as we head to the finish line. The two-minute clip is filled to the brim with glimpses of the action to expect in the 8th season of the TV series. Check it out:

Image credit: HBO

 

