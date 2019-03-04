advertisement

Home » Broadband » Watch: RBZ Governor, Mangudya Talking About RTGS Dollars And ZAMCO

Watch: RBZ Governor, Mangudya Talking About RTGS Dollars And ZAMCO

advertisement
John Mangudya (RBZ Governor)
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Share
Tweet
Share

One thought on “Watch: RBZ Governor, Mangudya Talking About RTGS Dollars And ZAMCO

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: